IPL: Andre Russell's 13-ball 48 helps Kolkata to remarkable victory

Andre Russell (centre) scored 47 runs with the last nine balls he faced

West Indies' Andre Russell hit a 13-ball 48 as Kolkata Knight Riders scored 53 in the last three overs to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in the Indian Premier League.

His seventh six in nine balls brought the scores level before Shubman Gill's single run saw Kolkata reach their 206 target with five balls to spare.

Russell said: "One over changes and the momentum changes.

"That's why I never give up. Once I am there, I know anything's possible."

Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 84 off 49 balls, added: "The last four overs, the way we bowled, we deserve to lose.

"If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crunch overs, then you will always struggle against power-hitters like Russell."