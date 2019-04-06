Adam Wheater: Essex wicketkeeper to have surgery on injured thumb

Adam Wheater was hurt on the opening day of the County Championship season

Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater could be out for six weeks after injuring his thumb in their County Championship opener against Hampshire.

Wheater, 29, is to have surgery on Saturday after he was hurt early on day one against his former team.

Batsman Dan Lawrence stood in for the rest of the day and took a catch to dismiss South Africa Test player Aiden Markram off the bowling of Matt Quinn.

Teenager Will Buttleman will keep for the rest of the game at the Ageas Bowl.