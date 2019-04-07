County Championship: Leicestershire on course for victory at Sussex

Leicestershire bowler Tom Taylor has returned match figures of 10-122

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Sussex 173 & 308: Salt 80; Ackermann 5-69, Taylor 4-75 Leicestershire 252 & 99-1: Horton 53* Sussex (3 pts) lead Leics (5 pts) by 131 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire closed a rain-affected day three on 99-1 and look favourites to chase down 230 to win at Sussex.

After Ateeq Javid had been trapped lbw by David Wiese, Paul Horton (53*) and Hasan Azad (27*) built an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 72 to put the visitors on course for victory.

Rain prevented the players from taking the field after tea.

Earlier, Tom Taylor took 4-75 and Colin Ackermann claimed 5-69 as Sussex were all out for 308.