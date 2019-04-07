County Championship: Joe Clarke closes in on second Notts ton against Yorkshire

Joe Clarke is making his County Championship debut for Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 408 & 329-5: Clarke 97*, Nash 75; Olivier 2-66 Yorkshire 291: Lyth 81, Root 73; Patel 3-31 Nottinghamshire (7 pts) lead Yorkshire (4 pts) by 446 runs Scorecard

Joe Clarke moved to the brink of his second century of the match as Nottinghamshire built a commanding lead against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Clarke (97*) built on good work by Ben Duckett (61) and Chris Nash (75) as the hosts finished the day 446 runs ahead.

Steve Mullaney (52) also scored a half-century in a total of 329-5.

Earlier spinner Samit Patel took three wickets - including England Test captain Joe Root for 73 - as Yorkshire slumped from 206-5 to 291 all out.

Root charged towards the slow left-armer, but could only edge to Steven Mullaney, who took a sharp catch at first slip.

Patel also had Matthew Waite and Steven Patterson caught by Mullaney to ensure Nottinghamshire began their second innings with a lead of 117.

Looking to make early inroads, Yorkshire's Ben Coad took the wicket of opener Ben Slater to reduce Notts to 6-1, but Duckett and Nash reasserted the hosts' control, before Clarke picked up where he left off in his side's first innings.

Duanne Olivier (2-66) and Matthew Waite (2-71) claimed two wickets each for the visitors, but the match now appears to be beyond them.