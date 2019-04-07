County Championship: Hampshire on course to thrash Essex

Fidel Edwards ripped through Essex's first innings of 164 with figures of 5-51

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Hampshire 525-8 dec: Northeast 169, Rossouw 76, Dawson 64 Essex 164: Cook 50, Bopara 37*; Edwards 5-51 & 132-4 (f/o): Bopara 60*; Abbott 2-38 Essex (1 pt) trail Hampshire (8 pts) by 229 runs Scorecard

Hampshire put themselves on course for a big innings victory against Essex after Fidel Edwards ripped through the visitors' first innings.

Edwards took 5-51 as Essex were dismissed for just 164 in reply to Hampshire's declaration of 525-8.

Only an Alastair Cook half-century and Ravi Bopara's unbeaten 37 offered any resistance for the 2017 champions.

Bopara moved to an unbeaten 60 in the follow-on but Essex slumped to 132-4, still 229 runs behind with a day left.

Hampshire will only need another five wickets for victory as Essex are without wicketkeeper Adam Wheater who injured his thumb on the first day and will miss at least six weeks following surgery.

The hosts had injury problems to their own wicketkeeper Tom Alsop, who was struck on the hand by an Edwards throw. Captain James Vince initially stood in with the gloves before Lewis McManus took over.

Earlier, Essex had made patient progress in the morning session after resuming on 25-1, but lost Cook and Dan Lawrence on the stroke of lunch to slip to 108-4.

Hampshire then continued to rally in the afternoon and claimed the last five wickets for just 56 runs to take a commanding 361-run lead.

That momentum continued into the follow-on as Kyle Abbott (2-38) and Keith Barker (1-24) struck early to leave Essex floundering on 27-3.

Bopara and Tom Westley (24) steadied things by adding 67 for the fourth wicket, but Edwards struck again before the close to restore Hampshire's stranglehold.