Glamorgan Cricket: Students' Douthwaite makes bowlers toil

Craig Meschede claimed three wickets for Glamorgan against Cardiff MCCU

Three-day Friendly: Glamorgan v Cardiff MCCU Glamorgan 253-8 dec (Root 108*, Wagg 59; Evans 4-65) & 110-2 dec Cardiff MCCU 230 Douthwaite 95; Meschede 3-34, van der Gugten 3-51 Match drawn

Glamorgan's bowlers had to work hard on their final day before the Championship as Cardiff MCCU's Dan Douthwaite hammered an aggressive 95 in their drawn match.

Douthwaite, shared a ninth-wicket stand of 95 with Brad Evans (45*) as the students reached 230.

Timm van der Gugten (3-51) and Craig Meschede (3-34) were Glamorgan's most successful bowlers.

Glamorgan reached 110-2 by the close of the rain-shortened game, a lead of 133.

Nick Selman (46*), Charlie Hemphrey (39) and Marnus Labuschagne (24*) spent useful time in the middle.