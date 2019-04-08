County Championship: Leicestershire beat Sussex by seven wickets

Hasan Azad took 156 balls to bring up the half-century that helped Leicestershire chase 230 to beat Sussex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Sussex 173: Taylor 6-47 & 308: Salt 80; Ackermann 5-69, Taylor 4-75 Leicestershire 252 & 232-3: Horton 61, Azad 59, Cosgrove 53* Leicestershire (21 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Leicestershire made a winning start to the 2019 Championship season, chasing 230 to beat Sussex by seven wickets in their Division Two opener at Hove.

The visitors began day four needing another 131 runs for victory with nine wickets in hand.

Captain Paul Horton fell early on for 61, but Championship debutant Hasan Azad (59) and Mark Cosgrove (53 not out) saw them comfortably home.

Seamer Tom Taylor's match figures of 10-122 were key to the Foxes' success.

Defeat marked a disappointing start to the campaign for Sussex, who were in the mix for promotion for much of 2018 and will hope to be challenging again this season, with three teams being promoted from the second tier.