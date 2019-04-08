County Championship: Derbyshire beat Durham by 125 runs

Matt Critchley did not bowl in Durham's first innings but took 3-54 in their second to help Derbyshire to victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day four): Derbyshire 197 & 334: Hosein 62, Lace 61; Salisbury 3-65 Durham 171 & 235: Harte 69, Lees 59; Critchley 3-54 Derbyshire (19 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by 125 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire began the County Championship Division Two season with a 125-run home win over Durham.

The visitors seemed well placed to save the game when, midway through the fourth afternoon, they were 177-3.

But they lost three wickets in 19 balls, including Gareth Harte for 69, which turned the game Derbyshire's way.

After two low-scoring first innings, middle-order runs from Tom Lace and Harvey Hosein had left Durham a target of 361 to chase on the final day.

Openers Harte and Alex Lees (59) made a promising start, adding 83 for the first wicket, but once leg-spinner Matt Critchley (3-54) had removed stand-in skipper Lees and Will Smith in consecutive balls, Durham's attentions turned to saving the match.

But that task proved beyond them, with six wickets falling for just 32 runs, and they were eventually beaten despite last pair Chris Rushworth and Liam Trevaskis holding out for more than 10 overs.

Durham will have captain Cameron Bancroft available for their next match at home to Sussex, which starts on Thursday.

Bancroft will be making his first appearance in England since completing a nine-month ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal that also resulted in suspensions for Australia team-mates Steve Smith and David Warner.

Durham head coach James Franklin told BBC Newcastle: "Cameron has arrived and it is great to see him here. We are disappointed he wasn't here for this match but Western Australia wanted him for a dinner over there.

"We welcome him with open arms and he is incredibly enthusiastic about joining the side. He will train hard the next few days before the Sussex game."