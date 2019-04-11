County Championship: Cameron Bancroft makes 33 on Durham debut v Sussex

Cameron Bancroft hit two boundaries, facing 159 balls over more than three hours

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 210-8: Trevaskis 54, Eckersley 40, Bancroft 33; Jordan 3-38, Robinson 3-49 Sussex: Yet to bat Durham (1 pt), Sussex (3 pts) Scorecard

Australia's Cameron Bancroft made 33 on his Durham debut as they reached 210-8 at the close on day one against Sussex.

New Durham captain Bancroft, 26, admitted he thought about quitting the sport amid his nine-month ban for ball-tampering, which concluded in December.

He was caught using sandpaper to damage the ball against South Africa in 2018.

Bancroft helped Durham recover from 17-2 and Liam Trevaskis made 54, but Ollie Robinson and Chris Jordan both took three wickets for Sussex.

On a cold day at Chester-le-Street, Durham had to be patient and their relatively slow run-rate - coupled with the wickets of Robinson (3-49) and Jordan (3-38) - left the visitors the happier side.

Nevertheless, Trevaskis' score was the best of his career, and the hosts could also be encouraged by debutant Ned Eckersley's 40, as they added 93 runs for the sixth wicket after Bancroft had been caught by Jordan.