County Championship: Labuschagne, Root & Carlson put Glamorgan in charge

Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne has played five Tests for Australia
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day one):
Glamorgan 433-4: Root 126*, Labuschagne 121, Carlson 101*
Northamptonshire Yet to bat
Glamorgan 5 pts, Northants 1 pt
Scorecard

Australia Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne made a composed 121 and Billy Root 126 not out on their Glamorgan debuts as they ran up 433-4 against Northamptonshire in Cardiff.

The pair added a rapid 135 for the fourth wicket to put the home side in control on a placid pitch.

Root and Kiran Carlson then turned the screw in a stand of 172 to earn maximum batting points.

Carlson became the third centurion of the day in the final over.

Zimbabwean seamer Blessing Muzurabani claimed 2-99 on his Northants debut, but the visitors' bowlers could not impose any control in the second half of the day.

Cricket on the BBC