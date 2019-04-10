Essex CCC: Middlesex wicketkeeper Robbie White joins on two-month loan

Robbie White played for Middlesex against Australia at Lord's last season

Essex have brought in wicketkeeper Robbie White on a two-month loan deal from Middlesex.

White, 23, joins the county to cover injuries to Adam Wheater and Michael Pepper and is expected to make his debut against Surrey on Thursday.

Wheater is expected to be out for six weeks after fracturing a thumb against Hampshire last week while Pepper has recently had appendix surgery.

"I'm really grateful to Essex for the opportunity," White said.

"Hopefully over the next few months I can develop as a player and can take advantage of the chance."

White made his first-class debut for Middlesex last season and also featured in a one-day match against the touring Australia side at Lord's.

He is available to play in both red and white-ball competitions for Essex, including against Middlesex in the One-Day Cup.