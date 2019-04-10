Glamorgan: Marchant De Lange fit for Glamorgan return v Northants

Marchant de Lange has played in two Tests for South Africa

County Championship: Glamorgan v Northants Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Dates: Thurs 11 April-Sun 14 April Time: 11:00 BST

Glamorgan's South Africa fast bowler Marchant de Lange is set to play his first four-day match in 11 months in the Championship Division Two opener against Northants.

De Lange missed most of the 2018 UK season with hamstring trouble.

"I'm really excited, it's been a while and I can't wait to get back on the park," he said.

Glamorgan will give debuts to batsmen Marnus Labuschagne, Billy Root and Charlie Hemphrey.

The return of De Lange, Glamorgan's fastest bowler, will also be a fillip after their poor 2018 season.

He played in three Championship games before suffering a hamstring injury midway through the One-Day Cup campaign, and has only played in limited-overs cricket in South Africa since May 2018.

"It all depends on your preparation for red-ball cricket, you bowl longer spells and more in a day, but this year we'll probably manage it a bit better and keep it short and sharp," de Lange told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was very frustrating sitting on the side, there's a lot of things I want to achieve and produce for the club and for myself."

Glamorgan's new head coach Matthew Maynard says de Lange can be a "game-changer" for the county.

"He looks in great nick, after last year's injury there were slight concerns but he's done brilliantly this winter (in South Africa). We know how high-quality Marchant can be, he's one of those game-changers."

Batting changes

Australia Test batsman Labuschagne, his Yorkshire-born Queensland colleague Hemphrey and fellow new signing Billy Root, signed from Nottinghamshire, will make a new-look batting order as they make their first competitive Glamorgan appearances.

Batsman Kiran Carlson also returns to the Glamorgan squad after playing against them for Cardiff MCCU, with Jack Murphy and Craig Meschede missing out.

Northants, who drew their opening Division Two match against Middlesex despite enforcing the follow-on, include West Indies captain Jason Holder for the second of his two scheduled Championship appearances.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd, Root, Carlson, Cooke (capt, wk), Wagg, de Lange, van der Gugten, Bull, Carey, Hogan.

Northants (from): TBC