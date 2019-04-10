Glamorgan Cricket: Chief executive aims for improved 2019

Media playback is not supported on this device Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is excited by plans for next year's 'Hundred' competition

County Championship: Glamorgan v Northants Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Dates: Thurs 11 April-Sun 14 April Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Northampton

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is hoping the county can put behind last season's poor campaign behind them when they start their 2019 summer.

Glamorgan finished bottom of the County Championship and the One-Day Cup group in 2018 and start this year against Northamptonshire.

Matthew Maynard has replaced Robert Croft as head coach while Mark Wallace is the new director of cricket.

"None of us have got any fond memories of last summer," said Morris.

"We want to put that behind us. We have made a lot of changes and want to be moving forward.

"It's important Glamorgan does well for cricket in Wales. We had such a disappointing season last year and we have made a lot of changes over the winter.

"We have a new director of cricket in Mark Wallace who is steeped in Glamorgan history, knows the club well and has hit the ground running."

Morris relinquished the director of cricket role and is solely concentrating on his chief executive position.

"It was evident I was spreading myself too thin in doing two full-time roles," said Morris.

"I am enjoying the job and it is an exciting time to be involved in cricket with a lot of changes."

Glamorgan's Sophia Gardens ground will host four World Cup games and three tournament warm-ups in May and June while Pakistan and England play each other in Cardiff in a T20 international on 5 May.

"It is going to be a busy summer for us," said Morris.

"Pakistan are the number one T20 ranked team in the world and England are third. It is the only international T20 match in England this summer between two of the best teams in the world.

"Having the best cricketers in Cardiff for a number of fixtures is going to raise the profile of cricket in Wales and we need to take advantage of that.

"A World Cup legacy for us is to make sure we have people involved in the game. We want to put a bat and ball in as many young people's hands as we can.

"England have a great chance and have never won a 50-over World Cup so that adds even more interest."