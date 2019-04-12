County Championship: Yorkshire make Hampshire attack toil

Liam Dawson's 60 overs were the most sent down by a bowler at the Ageas Bowl - beating Shaun Udal's 55 in 2001

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Yorkshire 554-7 dec: Ballance 148, Root 94, Leaning 77*, Lyth 67; Dawson 3-184 Hampshire 74-3: Markram 45 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Hampshire (1 pt) by 480 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire piled up their third highest total in a Championship match against Hampshire on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

Gary Ballance added only 28 to his overnight 120 not out, but that did not prevent them reaching 554-7 declared.

Jack Leaning made an unbeaten 77, adding 71 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore (41) and 95 with Jonny Tattersall (52).

Liam Dawson sent down 60 overs for figures of 3-184 for Hampshire, who lost James Vince cheaply at the start of their reply but were 74-3 at stumps.

Having scored 525-8 declared against Essex before bowling out tired opponents cheaply last week, Hampshire found themselves in the reverse position.

A good spell by Gareth Berg accounted for Ballance, who was surprised by one that bounced more than he expected, and nightwatchman Steven Patterson.

But Leaning, Kohler-Cadmore and Tattersall continued to grind Hampshire down before the declaration came on the stroke of tea.

England Test hopeful Vince was caught at first slip off Ben Coad for five and Duanne Olivier produced a lifting delivery in the next over that Joe Weatherley could only glove to the keeper.

Aiden Markram (45) and Sam Northeast (19 not out) added 59 for the third wicket but, with spinners on in fading light, the South African hit Jack Leaning to deep mid-wicket less than three overs from the close to his own obvious annoyance.

Yorkshire's highest totals against Hampshire

593-9 dec, Headingley 2016

585-3 dec, Portsmouth 1920

554-7 dec, Ageas Bowl 2019

549, Portsmouth 1904

Most balls in a first-class innings for Hampshire