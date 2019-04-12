County Championship: Haseeb Hameed ends long wait for first-class century

Haseeb Hameed scored 117 runs on Friday - only 48 fewer than he managed in his 17 County Championship innings last season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 265: Eskinazi 75, Gubbins 55; Bailey 5-67, Anderson 3-41 Lancashire 267-4: Hameed 117, Jones 55*, Jennings 52 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 2 runs Scorecard

Haseeb Hameed scored a first-class century for the first time in almost three years to put Lancashire in good shape against Middlesex at Lord's.

His 117 and 52 from England opener Keaton Jennings helped Lancashire to 267-4 in reply to the hosts' 265.

Hameed reached his first Championship hundred since August 2016 by pulling Toby Roland-Jones for six.

The 22-year-old shone in three Test outings for England in India in 2016-17 but has struggled badly for form since.

Last summer, he failed to pass 50 in any innings and averaged just 9.70 in 17 innings as Lancashire were relegated from Division One of the County Championship.

But a score of 218 in Lancashire's final warm-up game against Loughborough MCCU signalled a return to form and he continued his impressive start to the season in front of England national selector Ed Smith.

Lancashire wicketkeeper Alex Davies, who injured his hand on the first morning while fielding, has not yet batted and it is possible that he may not feature again in the match.

Earlier on day two, Roland-Jones (35) added 29 for Middlesex's 10th wicket with last man Steven Finn before paceman Tom Bailey (5-67) removed him to complete a five-wicket haul.