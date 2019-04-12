County Championship: Luke Wells denied century as Durham dismiss Sussex for 202

Luke Wells
Luke Wells was two runs away from the 19th first-class century of his career
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two):
Durham 224 & 31-1
Sussex 202: Wells 98*; Rushworth 4-41
Durham (4 pts) lead Sussex (4 pts) by 53 runs
Scorecard

Luke Wells was denied a Sussex century as he made 98 not out against Durham, who ended day two with a small lead.

Resuming on 210-8, Durham added 14 more first-innings runs and Wells' 98 from 188 balls saw Sussex reply with 202, but Wells ran out of batting partners.

Chris Jordan was Sussex's next-highest scorer but was run out on 25, as six of their batsmen made just single figures.

Cameron Steel then fell for a duck in Durham's second innings, but at the close they were 53 runs ahead on 31-1.

Sussex had recovered superbly from 71-7 to reach 180-9, thanks to Wells' 14 boundaries.

Wells and Jordan added 48 for the eighth wicket, before Wells 40-run ninth-wicket stand alongside Ollie Robinson (14).

Chris Rushworth (4-41) and James Weighell (3-41) led Durham's attack, and the hosts will resume on Saturday with Alex Lees and captain Cameron Bancroft both not out on 14.

