West Indies: Richard Pybus replaced as head coach by Floyd Reifer

Former batsman Floyd Reifer played six Tests, eight one-day internationals and one Twenty20 for West Indies

West Indies interim head coach Richard Pybus has left after only three months in charge.

The 54-year-old, who was appointed in January, oversaw West Indies' 2-1 Test series victory over England in February and was due to lead them at the World Cup in England and Wales.

Former West Indies batsman Floyd Reifer, 46, takes over as interim coach for the World Cup starting on 30 May.

England-born Pybus will return to his role as high-performance director.

Reifer, who played six Tests between 1997 and 2009, was appointed following a Cricket West Indies (CWI) board meeting on Tuesday.

"It is a true privilege to be appointed to this position," he said.

"I want to help restore pride to our fans here in the Caribbean and around the world. We're here to win, not just compete."

The board said Reifer's appointment was part of a "plan to increase the utilisation of regional technical expertise and build international experience for Caribbean coaches".

West Indies start their World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on 31 May.

Director of cricket Jimmy Adams said the board will start a recruitment process "for the best available West Indian head coach" following India's tour of the Caribbean in July and August.

Ricky Skerritt replaced Dave Cameron as CWI president following a vote in March.

Cameron was criticised over his appointment of Pybus in January, with former captain Darren Sammy saying Pybus made a "mess" in his previous role as director of cricket.

West Indies' Test series win was their first over England since 2009. They drew the one-day series 2-2 and lost the Twenty20 series 3-0.