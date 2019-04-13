County Championship: Jack Leach bowls Somerset to win over Nottinghamshire

Jack Leach (right) has now taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings on 18 occasions

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Notts 263 & 126: Slater 34; Leach 6-36, Brooks 4-22 Somerset 403: Bartlett 133, Abell 101, Gregory 50; Broad 5-73 Somerset (24 pts) beat Notts (5 pts) by an innings and 14 runs Scorecard

England spinner Jack Leach produced a brilliant spell of bowling as Somerset completed a three-day win over Notts by an innings and 14 runs at Trent Bridge.

The left-armer took 6-36 and seamer Jack Brooks weighed in with 4-22 as the home side were all out for just 126.

Ben Slater was Leach's first victim, stumped for 34, and that proved to be the hosts' highest score as Notts lost their last eight wickets for 60 runs.

Somerset now have two wins out of two at the start of the new season.

Resuming on 25-2, Notts were relatively untroubled until Leach was introduced for his first bowl in the 2019 Championship, having been overlooked by captain Tom Abell in the first innings and surprisingly left out for their opening win over Kent.

He quickly disposed of Slater and then struck a vital blow by bowling Joe Clarke between bat and pad for just two runs.

Steve Davies completed his second stumping to send Steven Mullaney on his way for 16 and 43-year-old Marcus Trescothick took a superb low short-leg catch to dispose of Tom Moores.

Samit Patel resisted for almost an hour and a half before Leach had him lbw for 24 and Brooks ended the game with the next delivery when Stuart Broad was caught hooking at backward square.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores: "I think that at the start of day two the game was still even stevens, but from then on we've been thoroughly outplayed and can have no complaints.

"I think they've played well and we've played poorly. At different stages for different reasons they'd got us under the cosh and weren't going to let us go.

"The bowlers, the batters, everyone has to look at areas where we can better.

"It is still early in the season but we've got to learn the lessons from this before we come back to Championship cricket."

Somerset spinner Jack Leach: "You want to be contributing to the team. The first couple of days in this match I felt like I hadn't, so was desperate to contribute where I could, but the seamers had bowled brilliantly.

"It was nice to get a spell under my belt and things began to happen very quickly after that. There was the odd one that turned.

"When I first came on there was a little bit of drizzle in the air and it was skidding on quite well.

"After lunch there was more turn and I just tried to mix my pace up a little bit and play with my angles."