County Championship: Roderick gives Gloucestershire the edge

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day three): Derbyshire 291 & 97-2: Lace 48*; Higgins 1-14 Gloucestershire 350: Roderick 98, Higgins 74, Bracey 65; Reece 3-60, van Beek 3-75 Derbyshire (4 pts) lead Gloucestershire (6 pts) by 38 runs Scorecard

Gareth Roderick fell two short of a century as Gloucestershire held the edge over Derbyshire on day three.

The hosts resumed on 202-5 and Roderick shared a sixth-wicket stand of 118 with Ryan Higgins (74).

Roderick then worked with the tail before finally falling to Logan van Beek (3-75) to steer his side to a 59-run first-innings lead.

Derbyshire slumped to 18-2 before Wayne Madsen and Tom Lace (48 not out) eased them to 97-2 at stumps, a lead of 38.

Wicket-keeper Roderick's 238-ball knock was a study in patient batting as he occupied the crease for five-and-a-half hours.

His innings was in contrast to Higgins who raced to 50 off 68 balls, taking almost 100 balls fewer than his team-mate to reach his half-century.