County Championship: Rob Jones century gives Lancashire big lead over Middlesex

Rob Jones reached a century despite taking a blow to the head from a James Harris delivery

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 265 & 68-2: Robson 41*, Eskinazi 25; Anderson 1-8 Lancashire 427: Jones 122, Hameed 117, Vilas 68; Murtagh 5-69 Lancashire (6 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 94 runs Scorecard

A century by Rob Jones ensured Lancashire compiled a healthy lead against Middlesex to give themselves every chance of forcing victory.

Jones survived being hit on the helmet by James Harris to score 122 from 235 balls in a total of 427.

A rain-affected day also saw Dane Vilas make 67 to help amass a first-innings lead of 162 as Tim Murtagh took 5-69.

Middlesex lost Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi before reaching 68-2 at stumps, still 94 runs behind.

James Anderson had Gubbins caught for a duck five balls into the hosts' second innings before Graham Onions trapped Eskinazi leg before in the penultimate over of an extended day.