Indian Premier League: Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler star in wins for Royal Challengers Bangalore & Rajasthan Royals

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli averaegs 40.94 in T20 cricket

Indian Premier League, Chandigarh Kings XI Punjab 173-4 (20 overs): Gayle 99, Chahal 2-33 Royal Challengers Bangalore 174-2 (19.2 overs): Kohli 67, De Villiers 59* Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets Scorecard

India captain Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win their first Indian Premier League match of the tournament as they beat Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets in Chandigarh.

Kohli scored 67 and AB de Villiers made an unbeaten 59 as RCB chased down 174 for victory with four balls remaining.

West Indies' Chris Gayle hit 99 to help Kings XI to 173-4 from their 20 overs.

Earlier, England's Jos Buttler struck 89 from 43 balls to help Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians.

Buttler scored 28 runs in the 13th over, hitting four fours and two sixes off West Indian seamer Alzarri Joseph, as Rajasthan chased 188 for victory.

Rajasthan were 170-2 when Buttler, attempting a seventh successive boundary, was caught at long-off.

Needing 41 runs from 41 balls, Rajasthan slipped to 174-6, with England batsman Liam Livingstone making just one on his IPL debut.

However, with six runs needed from the final over, Shreyas Gopal rotated the strike before hitting a boundary to ensure victory for Rajasthan.

Jofra Archer earlier took 3-39 to restrict Mumbai Indians to 187-5.

You can listen to commentary on Indian Premier League matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra - the next featured game is Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, 14 April at 11:30 BST.