County Championship: Lancashire beat Middlesex at Lord's

Former England opener Sam Robson fell in both Middlesex innings to James Anderson

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day four): Middlesex 265 & 200: Robson 63, Malan 51; Maxwell 5-40 Lancashire 427 & 39-3: Hameed 13*; Robson 2-4 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 7 wickets Scorecard

Glenn Maxwell's five-wicket haul secured victory for Lancashire against a stubborn Middlesex side at Lord's.

The Australian Ashes hopeful claimed five of Middlesex's final six second-innings wickets as the home side finally succumbed for 200.

Opener Sam Robson led the Middlesex resistance with 63 before falling to England paceman James Anderson (3-29).

Lancashire were set 39 to win, with Haseeb Hameed adding to his first-innings century by guiding them home.

After beginning the final day on 63-2, Middlesex lost their next two wickets on 116 with James Harris (20) and Robson falling in successive overs to Josh Bohannon and Anderson.

Dawid Malan (51) and Max Holden (7) took them to 146 but both fell victim to Maxwell's off spin.

He saw off the tail despite wicketkeeper John Simpson surviving 67 balls for his 17 before being bowled by the Australian, who finished with 5-40.

Lancashire lost England opener Keaton Jennings for eight, Brooke Guest for 11 and Maxwell for five, with Robson's occasional spin claiming two victims.

But they got home comfortably to open their season with a seven-wicket win thanks to Hameed (13 not out) and Rob Jones (1 not out).