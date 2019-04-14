County Championship: Worcestershire beat Leicestershire by innings & 18 runs

Charlie Morris (right) recorded just the third five-wicket haul of his first-class career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day four): Worcestershire 553-6 dec: Rutherford 123, Mitchell 114, Cox 100* Leicestershire 302 & 233: Ackermann 69, Taylor 57, Azad 54; Morris 7-45 Worcestershire (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (4 pts) by an innings and 18 runs Scorecard

Charlie Morris took 7-45 as Worcestershire opened their Division Two campaign with a comfortable innings victory over Leicestershire.

Resuming on 132-4, still 119 behind, the fourth day got off to the worst possible start for Leicestershire with the loss of three wickets for one run.

Colin Ackermann (66) and Tom Taylor (57) then frustrated the visitors, narrowing the deficit to just 18.

But Morris polished off the tail to dismiss them for 233 before lunch.

The 26-year-old recorded his best figures in first-class cricket, having only twice previously taken five-wicket hauls.

Daryl Mitchell, Hamish Rutherford and Ben Cox set the platform for Worcestershire's victory in the first innings, with the trio all compiling centuries as they piled up 553-6 declared.