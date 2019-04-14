County Championship: Gloucestershire and Derbyshire draw as Madsen and Hughes star

Wayne Madsen's century at Bristol was the 30th of his first-class career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day four): Derbyshire 291 & 388-3 dec: Madsen 204*, Hughes 109* Gloucestershire 350: Roderick 98, Higgins 74, Bracey 65; Reece 3-60, van Beek 3-75 Gloucestershire (11 pts) drew with Derbyshire (9 pts) Scorecard

Wayne Madsen and Alex Hughes both hit centuries as Derbyshire comfortably batted their way to a draw against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The hosts still harboured hopes of victory as Derbyshire began the final day on 97-2, a lead of just 38.

But although Tom Lace (57) fell early on, an unbroken stand of 278 between Madsen and Hughes saw Derbyshire to 388-3 when the sides shook hands.

Madsen finished unbeaten on 204, with Hughes on 109.

The 35-year-old Madsen began the day unbeaten on 41, with Lace completing his second half-century of the game before he fell to Benny Howell for what proved to be the only wicket of the day, ending a partnership of 92.

But Madsen continued to bat throughout the day, bringing up his century off 219 balls and his double century off 343 balls, hitting 21 fours along the way.

And he was ably supported by Hughes' sixth first-class century, off 211 balls, as they set a new Derbyshire fourth-wicket partnership against Gloucestershire, beating the 243 between Levi Wright and William Chatterton in 1901.