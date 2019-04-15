Cricket World Cup: Rishabh Pant left out of India squad

Rishabh Pant scored 114 for India in a Test defeat by England at the Oval in September 2018

India have chosen wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik instead of Rishabh Pant in their squad for the World Cup.

Pant, 21, is one of India's emerging talents but the selectors have opted for 33-year-old Karthik's experience.

Virak Kohli will captain the side, and the 15-man squad also includes ex-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

"We've seen Karthik finishing matches under pressure," said chief selector MSK Prasad.

"Pant is full of talent. He has time on his hands."

Pant played the last two one-day internationals of a recent 3-2 series defeat at home by Australia, both of which India lost.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has also been picked, with Ambati Rayudu being left out.

"What Vijay Shankar offers is three dimensional," Prasad said. "Apart from his batting, he can bowl and he's a fantastic fielder. We are looking at him as number four."

The tournament in England will run from 30 May to 14 July.

India's campaign begins against South Africa on 5 June at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Full World Cup squad:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.