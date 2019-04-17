One-Day Cup: Cameron Bancroft hits 151 not out as Durham beat Northants

Cameron Bancroft picked up his first win since his appointment as Durham skipper

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street Durham 342-5 (50 overs): Bancroft 151*, Richardson 102, S Steel 68; Holder 2-72 Northamptonshire 270 all out (43.5 overs): Holder 86, Wakely 66; Potts 4-62 Durham beat Northamptonshire by 72 runs Scorecard

Durham captain Cameron Bancroft scored an unbeaten 151 on his List A debut for the club as they beat Northamptonshire by 72 runs in the One-Day Cup.

Bancroft and Michael Richardson (102) put on a fourth-wicket partnership of 208 as the hosts posted 342-5.

Matt Salisbury helped reduce Northants to 61-3 before Alex Wakely (66) and Jason Holder (86) led a counter-attack.

But, after Liam Trevaskis removed both danger men, Matthew Potts (4-62) helped wrap up the innings and seal victory.

Taking two points in the first match in the North Group will boost Australia batsman Bancroft, who was appointed skipper for County Championship and One-Day Cup matches following the retirement of Paul Collingwood.

Bancroft, 26, is rebuilding his career after returning from a nine-month ban in December for his part in ball-tampering during Australia's third Test against South Africa in March 2018.

Following spells with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield, Bancroft scored 55 runs as Durham lost their Division Two opener against Sussex.

Northamptonshire made a good start after winning the toss and deciding to field, as Ben Sanderson dismissed Graham Clark and Alex Lees in the second over.

But Bancroft rebuilt well with fellow debutant Scott Steel (68), putting on 119 for the third wicket, and then the Australian shared the club's record fourth-wicket partnership in a List A match with Richardson - hitting eight fours and five sixes over the course of his 130-ball innings.

Durham's third-highest List A score proved too much for the visitors to chase, although Northants did threaten despite losing their top three in the opening 11 overs.

Potts bowled wicketkeeper Adam Rossington for 43 to break up a promising partnership with captain Wakely and, after Wakely and West Indies captain Holder both holed out to Jack Burnham at deep mid-wicket, their run chase fizzled out as they lost their final four wickets for just three runs.