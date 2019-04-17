One-Day Cup: Daryl Mitchell & Hamish Rutherford hit tons as Pears hammer Lancashire

Daryl Mitchell and Hamish Rutherford have both made a century in their only innings in both red and white ball cricket for Worcestershire this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Worcestershire 367 all out (49.1 overs): Rutherford 108, Mitchell 101, Wessels 72; Parkinson 5-51 Lancashire 242 all out (40.4 overs): Jennings 54 Worcestershire beat Lancashire by 125 runs Scorecard

Hamish Rutherford and Daryl Mitchell both hit centuries as last year's semi-finalists Worcestershire began the 2019 One-Day Cup by beating Lancashire.

After Pears debutant Riki Wessels smashed 72 off 45 balls, New Zealand's Rutherford made 108 in a stand of 182 for the third wicket with Mitchell, who weighed in with an unusually rapid 101.

They piled up 367, the fourth highest total in their 56-year one-day history.

Keaton Jennings hit 54 but Lancashire made only 242, to lose by 125 runs.

England's Jimmy Anderson was among the sufferers, going for 59 off eight overs, largely as the result of an early assault from Wessels, who plundered three sixes and nine fours to dominate a 102-run first-wicket stand with Rutherford.

Josh Bohannon went for 60 off five - including 21 off one over from Mitchell, who hit him for 4-2-4-4-6, as he matched Rutherford's achievement in making a century in both their opening Championship and One-Day Cup matches. But leg-spinner Matt Parkinson took five wickets in his first game back from his nasty pre-season jaw injury in Dubai.

In reply, Lancashire only briefly looked a threat but, after their promising stand of 75, Wayne Parnell got rid of both Jennings and Australian wicketkeeper Brooke Guest in successive overs.

And, from then on, the only thing in question was the margin of defeat, which turned out to be the 10th heaviest in Lancashire's one-day history.

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson:

"It's pleasing to take wickets having had a stress fracture in the winter and then trying to eat a cricket ball in Dubai.

"My role was to come on and break stands and I did that. It was also pleasing the way the ball was coming out. This is a nice wicket on which to bowl spin. But they scored 25 or 30 over par and we didn't play as well as we should have done.

"But going to Trent Bridge on Friday will be a completely different thing and the lads are raring to go. This whole competition is quick and sharp. We're done in two-and-a-half-weeks - and if we don't get results on Friday against Notts or on Sunday against Yorkshire, it'll put us in a difficult position."

Worcestershire centurion Daryl Mitchell told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We did exactly what we set out to do with bat, ball and in the field. Riki Wessels got us off to a flier and myself and Hamish managed to carry that on.

"The game is changing. You have to try and score at a better rate. What I've tried to do this winter is to hit more boundaries and that work has paid off.

"We then set the tone with the ball and Josh Tongue in particular was outstanding. To keep the Powerplay to 40 or so was exceptional."