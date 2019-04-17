One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire skittle Surrey for 88 in huge win

Jason Roy was making his first appearance of the season for Surrey

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Bristol County Ground Gloucestershire 235 all out (47.5 overs): Dent 75, Roderick 74; Clarke 4-43 Surrey 88 all out (24 overs): Roy 19; Smith 3-7, Liddle 3-17 Gloucestershire beat Surrey by 147 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire skittled Surrey for 88 to win their opening One-Day Cup game of 2019 by 147 runs at Bristol.

Chasing 236 for victory, Surrey lost Mark Stoneman in the first over and England opener Jason Roy went for 19.

Slow left-armer Tom Smith ran through the tail with 3-7 as Surrey were bowled in 24 overs with no batsman passing 20.

Earlier the hosts collapsed from 156-1 to 235 all out, starting when captain Chris Dent (75) and Gareth Roderick (74) were out in consecutive overs.

Surrey's woeful batting performance came despite naming a line-up packed with England internationals. Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Tom Curran and new signing Liam Plunkett all played, alongside Roy and Stoneman.

They looked to have restricted Gloucestershire to a below-par total as Curran (3-26) and Rikki Clarke (4-43) were the chief architects in them losing their last nine wickets for 78 runs.

Once Stoneman was bowled by Australian paceman Dan Worrall third ball, and Chris Liddle took three quick wickets, Surrey folded to a huge loss with Roy's 19 the top score.

Surrey now travel to Hove to play Sussex on Friday, while Gloucestershire are next in action against Middlesex at Lord's on Sunday.