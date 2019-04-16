World Cup: Bangladesh name Shakib Al Hasan in squad

Shakib Al Hasan is the third most-capped Bangladesh player in ODI history

Bangladesh have named Shakib Al Hasan in their World Cup squad and want him to return "immediately" from the Indian Premier League.

The all-rounder, 32, missed the 3-0 one-day series defeat in New Zealand in February with a broken finger.

He has played only one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's seven games in this season's IPL, on 24 March.

"Our camp is beginning," said Bangladesh cricket board president Nazmul Hassan.

"I have asked to send a letter to Shakib immediately to come back. Let's see how he responds to this."

Shakib, the second highest ranked all-rounder in Test, one-day and Twenty20 cricket, has scored 5,577 runs an average of 35.07 and taken 247 wickets at 29.68 apiece in 195 one-day internationals.

He has been named vice-captain of a squad that will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza.

The World Cup, in England and Wales, will run from 30 May to 14 July.

Bangladesh, who reached the quarter-finals in the previous tournament in 2015, will start their campaign against South Africa at The Oval on 2 June.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Raaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.