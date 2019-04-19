One-Day Cup: Cameron Bancroft hits second Durham ton to beat Leicestershire

Cameron Bancroft has scored three List A centuries in 43 matches

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside Leicestershire 233-9 (50 overs): Taylor 59; Carse 3-58, Potts 3-45 Durham 234-4 (45.3 overs): Bancroft 118*; Griffiths 2-44, Klein 2-45 Durham beat Leicestershire by six wickets Match scorecard

Durham skipper Cameron Bancroft scored his second unbeaten century this week to guide his side to a six-wicket One-Day Cup win over Leicestershire.

The Australia batsman ended 151 not out against Northants on Wednesday.

In his latest knock, he hit 11 fours and two sixes in an undefeated 118 to help Durham reach their target of 234 with 27 balls to spare.

Leicestershire were restricted by good bowling from Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts, who both took three wickets.

They have now lost their opening two matches, while Durham have done the opposite.

And much of that is down to Bancroft, the signing which attracted controversy following his role in the Australian ball-tampering scandal.

But he has undoubtedly proven his ability in List A cricket by scoring 269 runs without being dismissed.

Leicestershire desperately needed a batsman of his quality at Chester-le-Street as 233 rarely looked like being enough.

Tom Taylor top-scored with 59 and it was only thanks to him and Dieter Klein (46) that the match was any sort of contest.

The Foxes were reduced to 112-7 in the 27th over, so while batting their full quota was an achievement in itself, the total they achieved was not competitive.