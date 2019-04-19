One-Day Cup: Nathan Sowter spins Middlesex to victory over Essex

Varun Chopra hit 14 fours and two sixes in his 127 but it was not enough for Essex to avoid defeat at Middlesex

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cloudfm County Ground Middlesex 366-8 (50 overs): Malan 95, Scott 63, Gubbins 56; Siddle 3-71 Essex 328 (49.2 overs): Chopra 127, Westley 77; Sowter 6-62 Middlesex won by 38 runs Match scorecard

Varun Chopra's century was not enough for Essex as leg-spinner Nathan Sowter bowled Middlesex to victory at Chelmsford with a six-wicket haul.

Australian-born Sowter blew away the Essex tail to claim career-best List A figures of 6-62 in 9.2 overs.

That was despite a run-a-ball 127 from opener Chopra as Essex chased 367.

England hopeful Dawid Malan had earlier made 95 in Middlesex's 366-8 with George Scott blasting 63 in just 30 balls and Nick Gubbins scoring 56.

Gubbins shared a fifth-wicket stand of 69 with Malan before adding 57 for the sixth wicket with Scott, who hit three fours and five sixes.

Australia paceman Peter Siddle claimed 3-71 for Essex, who were given hope by Chopra's innings after former England captain Alastair Cook made just 16.

Tom Westley hit 77 from just 59 balls and shared in a 158-run second-wicket stand with Chopra.

Essex were still in the hunt with seven overs remaining, but they lost four wickets for 12 runs in the space of two overs, including three for Sowter, to hand Middlesex the game.