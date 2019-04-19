One-Day Cup: Yorkshire and Warwickshire dramatically tie at Edgbaston

England World Cup hopeful Chris Woakes claimed 3-47 for Warwickshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Warwickshire 270-8 (50 overs): Ambrose 77, Rhodes 43; Pillans 3-56 Yorkshire 270-9 (50 overs): Bresnan 89, Tattersall 79; Woakes 3-47, Brookes 3-50 Match tied. 1 pts each. Match scorecard

Yorkshire captain Steven Patterson hit 11 runs from five deliveries to help his side tie with Warwickshire in a dramatic One-Day Cup game at Edgbaston.

When Patterson's side fell to 251-8, they needed 20 runs to win from 10 balls with no recognised batsmen left.

Patterson hit two boundaries to put the White Rose on the verge of victory.

But Henry Brookes then dismissed Mathew Pillans before the Bears restricted Yorkshire to a bye from each of the last two balls.

It was a game of to and fro, with the home side well on top thanks to 77 from Tim Ambrose in their 270-8 and the a cluster of early wickets - including two for England's Chris Woakes - that left their opponents 89-5 in the 22nd over.

Jonny Tattersall (79) and Tim Bresnan (89) shared a partnership of 138 to put Yorkshire in a strong position until the pair of them fell in the space of four balls to shift the advantage back to Warwickshire.

When Adil Rashid followed, it looked like being the Bears' day, only for Patterson to have other ideas.

Ultimately a superb final three deliveries from Brookes snatched a tie for Warwickshire in their first match of this season's competition.

Yorkshire remain unbeaten having won their opening contest against Leicestershire.

Bears captain Jeetan Patel told BBC WM:

"When Tim Ambrose was batting he said we needed a minimum of 250 and that 270 or 280 would keep us in the game and, as usual, he was spot on.

"We are going to nit-pick about little things that could have been different because we tied and I guess Yorkshire will be the same.

"It's a weird feeling when you come off after a tie. neither side would have liked no points but both sides feel a bit disappointed after getting so close to winning.

"We had some young guys in the side and a lot of the players chipped in which is what you need in 50-over cricket."

Yorkshire fast bowler Mathew Pillans:

"At half-time we were quite happy with their score. Then to lose five wickets quite quickly with not many runs on the board wasn't great for us.

"Bres and Tatts showed their class with a really good partnership which allowed everyone following them to come in and be a little bit more settled.

"It was a tough one for Josh right at the end. He was right up for it and we were all backing him and he is a bit disappointed with the way it went but we are quite happy.

"After the way we started our innings, the way we came back to tie, we will take a lot of positives out of that. We are happy with the point."