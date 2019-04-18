Jofra Archer does not want to 'step on toes' over England World Cup spot

Archer has been playing with England players Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League

Uncapped all-rounder Jofra Archer says he does not want to "step on anyone's toes" as he tries to break into England's World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old, Barbados-born Sussex bowler became eligible to play for England on 17 March after completing residency criteria.

He was not picked in England's initial squad but could force his way in if he impresses in pre-tournament games.

"I'm going to give it my best shot," said Archer.

"Of course I want to play in the World Cup, but if it doesn't happen for me I'm not going to get upset."

England can make changes to their World Cup squad until 23 May and Archer will get the chance to impress in one-day games against Ireland and Pakistan.

They face Ireland in Dublin on 3 May before England host Pakistan in a Twenty20 international on 5 May and a five-match ODI series between 8 and 19 May.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said this week it would "not be fair morally" to pick Archer for the World Cup, which starts on 30 May and will be held in England and Wales.

"I understand the situation and I'm very happy with everything. I don't want to step on anyone's toes," said Archer, known for his 90mph pace bowling and big-hitting.

"I'm not in the World Cup squad but it's a great chance for me to show what I can do and anything can happen.

"If someone gets injured, I want to put myself in a position where I'm the first person they turn to.

"I've worked pretty much all my life for this moment and I just want to tackle it and put my best foot forward."

Archer, who is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, has an English father and a British passport.

He became eligible to play for England after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) brought in new residency rules on 1 January.

Those rules brought the qualifying criteria for players who arrived in England after their 18th birthday down from seven years to three years.

"I thought I would have to wait a couple more years before I would be in contention for the full squad. I thought I would have to play for (England) Lions," said Archer.

"I was fully prepared in my mind that it was going to be a seven-year job.

"When I found out I was qualified more quickly it was obviously a bit of a shock but also exciting."