Stiaan van Zyl: Sussex all-rounder extends contract
Stiaan van Zyl has signed a contract extension with Sussex.
The South Africa all-rounder, who penned a three-year deal in 2016, scored 101 not out in Sussex's six-wicket win over Durham at the weekend.
Head coach Jason Gillespie said: "He's a senior batsman of international quality who contributes significantly with his performances.
"Stiaan sets a great example in his approach to his preparation and how he goes about things out in the middle."
Van Zyl has scored more than 1,500 first-class runs for the club at an average of over 44, despite missing much of the 2018 season through injury.
He has also scored 400 runs in 17 one-day and T20 appearances, as well as taking 14 wickets for the club across all formats.
"I've enjoyed every second at the club and with my team-mates," Van Zyl said. "I'm looking forward to many more games with this wonderful club."
Sussex have not revealed the length of Van Zyl's contract extension.