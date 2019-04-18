World Cup: South Africa recall Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla has hit 27 centuries and is South Africa's fourth most prolific one-day batsmen

South Africa have recalled experienced batsman Hashim Amla for their 15-man World Cup squad.

Amla, 36, was dropped for the first three matches of the 5-0 one-day series win over Sri Lanka in March and missed the last two because his father was ill.

His return means there is no place for Reeza Hendricks, who has been part of the squad since his debut last August.

The Proteas face England in the World Cup opener on 30 May.

Amla has scored 7,910 runs in 174 one-day internationals at an average of 49.74.

He made a century against Pakistan in January, but averaged only 28.63 in ODIs last year and has also struggled for form in recent Tests.

Faf du Plessis will captain the side, with Quinton de Kock the only specialist wicketkeeper and batsman David Miller set to deputise with the gloves in case of injury,

South Africa boast a fine pace attack, with fast bowlers Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius included.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, 40, will be the main slow-bowling option, backed up by left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and the part-time off-spin of JP Duminy.

South Africa World Cup squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.