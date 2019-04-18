Mohammad Amir: Pakistan fast bowler left out of World Cup provisional squad

Amir was man of the match when Pakistan beat India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been left out of Pakistan's provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup but included in the squad for the limited-overs series against England that precedes it.

Amir, 27, who missed both the 2011 and 2015 tournaments because of a five-year ban for match fixing, has been in poor form, taking only five wickets in 14 one-day internationals since Pakistan's Champions Trophy win in 2017.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is included despite not fully recovering from a broken thumb.

Pakistan have also called up 19-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who has impressed in the Pakistan Super League, bowling at speeds in excess of 93mph.

Batsman Asif Ali is, like Amir, named in the 17-man squad for the England series - which includes a Twenty20 international and five ODIs between 5 and 19 May - but not in the World Cup squad, which can be amended until 23 May, a week before the event starts.

England open the World Cup against South Africa at The Oval on 30 May, and Pakistan will take on the West Indies on 31 May at Trent Bridge.

Champions Australia begin the defence of their title against Afghanistan on 1 June.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Additional for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali