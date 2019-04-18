England women v West Indies: Hayley Matthews returns for summer series

Hayley Matthews was injured while playing for Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL - where her team-mates included England skipper Heather Knight

West Indies have announced a 14-strong squad for their summer tour of England and Ireland, with fit-again all-rounder Hayley Matthews returning to the squad.

Matthews missed their recent series with Pakistan after damaging knee ligaments during the Women's Big Bash League in Australia in December.

Experienced left-hander Stacy-Ann King, who last played for the Windies in October 2016, also earns a recall.

West Indies visit Ireland in late May before touring England in June.

King's inclusion came after impressing the selectors in domestic 50-over and Twenty20 cricket, with domestic form cited as a reason for the omission of two other experienced players - wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira and spinner Anisa Mohammed.

"Anisa and Merissa's performances in the recent regional tournament weren't what we expected or how we wanted them to perform," said interim chairman of selectors Robert Haynes.

"We have three other wicketkeepers who have all been scoring consistently, thereby outperforming Merissa."

The squad will take part in a training camp in Antigua from 6-20 May, before heading to Ireland for three T20 internationals between 26 and 29 May.

They then visit England for three one-day internationals - which count towards qualification for the 2021 World Cup as part of the ICC Women's Championship - and three T20 games.

West Indies squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.