Con de Lange: Scotland all-rounder dies aged 38 after brain tumour

Con de Lange played 91 first-class matches, the majority in his native South Africa

Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange has died aged 38.

Cricket Scotland said last year that De Lange was being treated for a brain tumour.

Born in South Africa, he played 13 one-day internationals and eight Twenty20s for Scotland between 2015 and 2017 and spent two seasons with Northamptonshire in 2012 and 2013.

"Con's death at such an early age is a tragedy," said chair of Cricket Scotland Tony Brian.

"He was a great servant to cricket in Scotland as well as South Africa and elsewhere, not just in the national team but also at regional and club level with his infectious and inspirational commitment, both as player and coach."

The slow left-armer and middle-order batsman was part of the Scotland side that beat Zimbabwe in 2017, their first ODI win against a full member nation.

A Cricket Scotland statement read: "Con de Lange took ill while away on Scotland duty at the end of 2017.

"It was later diagnosed that Con had a brain tumour but, as is typical of Con, he fought hard against this awful disease for 16 months."

The Professional Cricketers' Association said De Lange died on Thursday evening.