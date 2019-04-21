One-Day Cup: Phil Salt century helps Kent beat Sussex

Phil Salt's maiden List A century came in his 11th match in the format

Royal London One-Day Cup, Beckenham Kent 298 (49.4 overs): Renshaw 109, Robinson 46; Garton 3-42, Beer 2-49 Sussex 302-3 (40 overs): Salt 137, Finch 89; Milnes 2-73 Sussex (2 pts) win by seven wickets Match scorecard

Phil Salt and Harry Finch powered Sussex to a convincing seven-wicket win against Kent in the One-Day Cup.

Salt, who was dropped on 23, hit an unbeaten 137 off 106 balls for his maiden List A century and Finch 89 off 68 balls in a score of 302-3.

They added 171 for the third wicket to chase down Kent's 298 with 10 overs to spare and make it two wins from two after beating Surrey on Good Friday.

Matt Renshaw hit 109 for Kent, who have now lost all three group matches.

Salt made the most of the second chance afforded to him by Zak Crawley's drop to hammer 13 fours and six sixes in his knock, surpassing his previous List A best of 81.

Having earlier won the toss, Renshaw's maiden one-day century was the mainstay of Kent's innings, and included four sixes and nine fours.

But once his partnership of 121 with Ollie Robinson (46) for the third wicket was ended, the hosts slumped from 202-2 to 298 all out.

Fine bowling in the middle overs from George Garton (3-42), Will Beer (2-49) and Danny Briggs (2-52) put the brakes on.

But England all-rounder Chris Jordan had a difficult afternoon, bowling six wides and a no ball in a wicketless spell of five overs.

Sussex were again without their own Ollie Robinson, who now looks set to miss the entire competition after being ruled out "for a number of weeks" with a sore shoulder.