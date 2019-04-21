One-Day Cup: Lancashire beat Yorkshire with last-ball run-out
-
- From the section Counties
|Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley
|Lancashire 311-6 (50 overs): Croft 97, Jones 65, Bohannon 55*
|Yorkshire 310 (50 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 97, Ballance 74, Tattersall 49
|Lancashire (2 pts) won by one run
|Match scorecard
Lancashire earned a dramatic first win in the One-Day Cup as they beat Yorkshire off the last ball by one run.
They recovered well to post 311-6 at Headingley, thanks to Steven Croft (97), Rob Jones (65) and 55 of 32 balls from Josh Bohannon.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 97 in reply, aided by 74 from Gary Ballance, to set a target of 16 off the last over.
But last man Josh Poysden was run out going for a two to square-leg to tie, as the Tykes were bowled out for 310.
- Northants hand Bears record defeat
- Ackermann makes ton as Foxes beat Pears
- Notts make light work of Derbyshire
Earlier, Poysden had delighted home fans when he ran out visiting skipper Dane Vilas to leave the Red Rose on 116-4, but Jones helped Croft put on 120 for the fifth wicket.
Croft fell three runs short of a second century in successive games, but Bohannon blazed six fours and two sixes as Lancashire finished well.
Yorkshire were indebted to a 127 fourth-wicket stand between Kohler-Cadmore and Ballance after being 42-2 in the 10th over.
But Lancashire held their nerve in the final over, as Saqib Mahmood recovered well after conceding two fours to Jonny Tattersall off the first two balls.