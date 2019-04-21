One-Day Cup: Lancashire beat Yorkshire with last-ball run-out

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Lancashire's Steven Croft each top scored with 97 for their respective sides

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley Lancashire 311-6 (50 overs): Croft 97, Jones 65, Bohannon 55* Yorkshire 310 (50 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 97, Ballance 74, Tattersall 49 Lancashire (2 pts) won by one run Match scorecard

Lancashire earned a dramatic first win in the One-Day Cup as they beat Yorkshire off the last ball by one run.

They recovered well to post 311-6 at Headingley, thanks to Steven Croft (97), Rob Jones (65) and 55 of 32 balls from Josh Bohannon.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 97 in reply, aided by 74 from Gary Ballance, to set a target of 16 off the last over.

But last man Josh Poysden was run out going for a two to square-leg to tie, as the Tykes were bowled out for 310.

Earlier, Poysden had delighted home fans when he ran out visiting skipper Dane Vilas to leave the Red Rose on 116-4, but Jones helped Croft put on 120 for the fifth wicket.

Croft fell three runs short of a second century in successive games, but Bohannon blazed six fours and two sixes as Lancashire finished well.

Yorkshire were indebted to a 127 fourth-wicket stand between Kohler-Cadmore and Ballance after being 42-2 in the 10th over.

But Lancashire held their nerve in the final over, as Saqib Mahmood recovered well after conceding two fours to Jonny Tattersall off the first two balls.