IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow hits 80 not out in Sunrisers win

Indian Premier League, Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 159-8 (20 overs): Lynn 51, Ahmed 3-33 Sunrisers Hyderabad 161-1 (15 overs): Bairstow 80* Sunrisers won by nine wickets Scorecard

England batsman Jonny Bairstow fired an unbeaten 80 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders with five overs to spare in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow sealed victory with successive sixes off Indian spinner Piyush Chawla.

The 29-year-old Yorkshireman has scored 445 runs in nine IPL innings this season at an average of 63.

He and David Warner shared 131, the first time an opening pair has made four century stands in a Twenty20 season.

Warner, who was out for 67 in the 13th over, leads this season's IPL run-scoring list ahead of Bairstow with 517 in nine innings, featuring six half-centuries and a highest of 100 not out, reaching 500 runs for his fifth consecutive IPL campaign.

Sunrisers are fourth in the table, two points behind Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with the top four qualifying for the play-offs, while Knight Riders are sixth after their fifth successive defeat.

Super Kings fall short despite Dhoni heroics

Indian Premier League, Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore 161-7 (20 overs): Patel 53 Chennai Super Kings 160-8 (20 overs): Dhoni 84* Royal Challengers won by one run Scorecard

There was an extraordinary finish to Sunday's second match as bottom side Royal Challengers Bangalore beat leaders Chennai Super Kings by one run in Bangalore.

MS Dhoni's Super Kings, chasing a target of 161, needed 26 from the final over and the former India captain dispatched paceman Umesh Yadav for a four and three sixes, including one that went out of the stadium.

Two were needed from the final delivery but Dhoni made no contact Yadav's off-cutter and Shardul Thakur was run out attempting a bye that would have resulted in a Super Over.

The Super Kings remain two points clear at the top, with Bangalore still at the foot of the table but now level on six points with Rajasthan Royals.

You can listen to commentary on the IPL on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, and the BBC Sport website & app. Monday's featured game is Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (15:30 BST).