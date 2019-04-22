Ashton Turner in record fifth successive T20 duck - four of them first ball

Turner has scored 966 runs in 60 Big Bash League matches for Perth Scorchers

Australian Ashton Turner became the first man in Twenty20 history to make five consecutive ducks as he fell first ball in the Indian Premier League.

It was the third successive IPL golden duck for the 26-year-old, who batted at number five for Rajasthan Royals.

Team-mate Ajinkya Rahane, the India batsman, struck his team's highest IPL score with an unbeaten 105.

Turner hit 84 in one-day international against India and has played three ODIs and five T20s for Australia.

His unbeaten one-day innings in March broke the run of T20 ducks, which began with a first-ball dismissal in the Big Bash League in February and was followed by a five-ball nought against India.

