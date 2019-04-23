One-Day Cup: Ben Slater century sets up Notts win over Warwickshire

Ben Slater is averaging 85.66 in the One-Day Cup this season after previous scores of 74 and 83

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Nottinghamshire 301-9 (50 overs): Slater 100, Mullaney 40; Patel 5-45 Warwickshire 183 (37.5 overs): Banks 57, Thomson 55; Fletcher 3-21, Carter 3-60 Nottinghamshire (2 pts) beat Warwickshire by 118 runs Scorecard

Opener Ben Slater hit a century as Nottinghamshire made it three wins out of three in the One-Day Cup, beating Warwickshire by 118 runs at Edgbaston.

Slater made exactly 100 off 115 balls, with 15 fours, to rescue his side after they slumped from 81-0 to 98-4.

He put on 95 with Steven Mullaney (40) and they eventually totalled 301-9 despite 5-45 from spinner Jeetan Patel.

Warwickshire struggled to 22-4 and although Liam Banks made 57 and Alex Thomson 55, they were all out for 183.

Having opted to bat first, Notts made a positive start through Slater and Joe Clarke (39), with the latter hitting three fours and a six from the final four deliveries of Henry Brookes' fourth over, which cost 23.

Patel's off-spin, though, checked their progress and he twice took two wickets in the space of three balls, eventually bowling Slater with one that turned and hit off stump, on his way to only the second limited-overs 'five-for' of his career.

Matt Carter (21 not out) hit two full tosses from Chris Woakes for four to see the total past 300 and then made a breakthrough at the start of Warwickshire's reply by having Ed Pollock lbw for a duck.

With none of their top four reaching double figures, the home side were never in the hunt, but could take encouragement from the batting of teenager Banks and Thomson, who both achieved maiden fifties for the first team in any format before Luke Fletcher (3-21) had Patel lbw in the 38th over to end the game.

Both sides are next in action on Friday when Notts are at home to Leicestershire and Warwickshire host Durham.

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel:

"We lost poorly a couple a couple of days ago and have lost poorly again so it would be remiss of me to say I'm not concerned. We just need to learn from it.

"We played a great game against Yorkshire here and I was hoping we would emulate that today but we dropped three catches which were very costly and should have bowled them out for 250.

"I am concerned but also quite positive in that we have still got five games left and a lot of learning to do but also a group of young guys who are desperate to learn and contribute and put in to the team,"

Nottinghamshire batsman Ben Slater:

"With our top four or five in the batting order, once we get in we want to go big and get a big score.

"In the last couple of games I've got a 70 and an 80 so it was nice to kick on and get a century, although then disappointing to get out straight away.

"We have started well and won the first three games and historically been good in this comp but we are not going to take anything for granted. We'll just try and take every game as it comes and try to qualify for the quarter-finals."