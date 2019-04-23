One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire beat Kent as Gareth Roderick hits century

Gareth Roderick's century was only his second in 50-overs cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Bristol County Ground Kent 282-8 (50 overs): Crawley 85, Denly 56; Howell 2-39 Gloucestershire 283-4 (46.5 overs): Roderick 100*, Bracey 67 Gloucestershire beat Kent by six wickets Scorecard

Kent lost a fourth successive One-Day Cup game as Gareth Roderick's unbeaten 100 off 80 balls saw Gloucestershire to a six-wicket victory in Bristol.

Zak Crawley (85), Joe Denly (56) and Adam Rouse's quickfire 45 not out off 28 balls saw the visitors post 282-8.

But George Hankins (33) and Chris Dent (41) made quick progress in reply and Roderick added 138 with James Bracey, who weighed in with 67 off 59 balls.

Roderick was still there at the end as they reached 283-4 in the 47th over.

The victory was Gloucestershire's second in the One-Day Cup so far this season.

Kent, last year's beaten finalists, remain rooted to the bottom of the South Group, while the hosts moved up to fourth.

Roderick hit two sixes and eight fours in just under two hours at the crease, reaching his 100 from 80 balls with a single off Matt Milnes, just moments before Jack Taylor hit the winning runs.

Kent's seamers all struggled to stem the flow of runs, and the most impressive bowler was slow left-armer Imran Qayyum, who took 1-45 from eight overs.