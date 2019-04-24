One-Day Cup: Saqib Mahmood inspires Lancashire win over Northants

Saqib Mahmood (right) is only the fourth Lancashire player to take six wickets in an innings in a List A match

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Northamptonshire 269 (50 overs): Holder 72, Keogh 66; Mahmood 6-37 Lancashire (164-2 (28.4 overs): Hameed 65, Jennings 63 Lancashire (2 pts) beat Northants by 45 runs (DLS method) Match scorecard

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood produced career-best figures as they beat Northants in a rain-shortened One-Day Cup game at Old Trafford.

The visitors were all out for 269 off the final ball of their 50 overs after Mahmood claimed 6-37.

Jason Holder hit 72 off 58 balls and put on 89 with Rob Keogh, who did not manage a single boundary in his 66.

Keaton Jennings (63) and Hasseb Hameed (65) led Lancashire to 164-2 and they won by 45 runs via DLS calculations.

The pair shared a partnership of 130 in 23 overs, a first-wicket record for Lancashire against Northants in a One-Day game.

Saif Zaib ran out Jennings with a direct hit from square leg and Hameed edged Luke Procter to the keeper, but Lancashire were well ahead of the required rate when rain ended play in the 29th over of their reply.

Earlier, Mahmood reduced Northamptonshire to 26-3 by taking 3-12 in his opening five-over burst before Ricardo Vasconcelos (50) stabilised the innings.

Holder and Keogh batted well in their contrasting styles before Mahmood returned to remove both, and added the wicket of tail-ender Ben Sanderson in his final over.

Lancashire, who next play Leicestershire at Old Trafford on Sunday, now have two victories and two defeats, while Northants have won only one of their four group games so far.

Best bowling for Lancashire in a List A game