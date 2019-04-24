One-Day Cup: Godleman ton helps Derbyshire beat Leicestershire

Billy Godleman has scored 309 runs in three One-Day Cup innings this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Fischer County Ground Leicestershire 312-8 (50 overs): Ackermann 119; Hughes 2-55, Reece 2-59 Derbyshire 266-3 (39 overs): Godleman 106, du Plooy 73 not out, Madsen 60; Ackermann 1-42 Derbyshire (2pts) beat Leicestershire by seven wickets (DLS method) Match scorecard

Billy Godleman achieved back-to-back One-Day Cup hundreds as Derbyshire beat Leicestershire by seven wickets.

After Colin Ackermann hit his second successive ton (119) to help the Foxes to 312-8, bad weather meant Derbyshire were set a revised 266 from 39 overs.

They overcame the early run out of Luis Reece (17) to start strongly through Godleman (106) and Will Madsen (60).

Needing six from the last two balls, Leus du Plooy (73 not out) saw them to their revised target on 266-3.

Godleman's 115-ball innings proved to be just about match-winning this time around, unlike his 116 in a losing effort against Nottinghamshire, but his run out in the final over left the onus on du Plooy.

At the halfway point, Leicestershire could have been forgiven for thinking they were on course for a second victory from four group matches.

Ackermann's 119 off 112 balls, with two sixes and 10 fours, lost nothing by comparison to his unbeaten 152 in their win over Worcestershire on Sunday.

His patience gave the lower order license to attack in the closing stages and Arron Lilley (23) and Dieter Klein (24 not out) helped Leicestershire plunder 88 runs from the final eight overs.

Godleman's innings, though, was equally well-paced, and atoned for confused running which saw him and Reece standing at the same end before his opening partner walked back to the pavilion.

He shared stands of 105 with Madsen and 131 with du Plooy, who was playing only his third game for the club but ended it with a four and two off Klein.