One-Day Cup: Somerset beat Sussex in rain-affected match at Hove

Royal London One-Day Cup, 1st Central County Ground Somerset 283-8 (50 overs): Hildreth 81, Azhar 68, Gregory 50; Hamza 3-54 Sussex 62-4 (16.3 overs): Evans 25; Groenewald 1-7 Somerset (2 pts) beat Sussex by 68 runs (DLS method) Match scorecard

Somerset extended their 100% record in the One-Day Cup as they beat Sussex by 68 runs in a rain-affected match at Hove to end the Sharks' winning start.

James Hildreth (81) and Azhar Ali (68) helped Somerset to 186-4 before Lewis Gregory's 50 saw them post 283-8.

Sussex lost Phil Salt and Stiaan van Zyl early in their reply as they slumped to 48-4 within 13 overs.

The weather forced the sides off with the hosts 62-4, well short of the required Duckworth-Lewis-Stern score.

Persistent rain meant play was called off just before 18:00 BST, with the players having been back in the pavilion for almost two hours.

Sussex had made early headway after winning the toss and deciding to field, with Tom Banton and Peter Trego departing cheaply, but Hildreth and Azhar then put on 101 for the third wicket.

Hildreth, trying to accelerate the scoring, was caught by Harry Finch at extra cover off the bowling of Chris Jordan - and Sussex appeared to be on top heading into the final 10 overs.

But Gregory, supported by Tom Abell (44), bludgeoned three sixes in a 27-ball half-century to give the visitors a competitive total.

Craig Overton and Josh Davey removed Sussex's openers, with Gregory and Tim Groenewald also picking up a wicket apiece, as Sussex fell behind the required run-rate.

Somerset's third win, following victories over Kent and Glamorgan, put them top of the South Group, while Sussex remain fourth after their first defeat.

Somerset's James Hildreth told BBC Somerset:

"We knew quite early on that it wasn't going to be a high-scoring game. Then it was all about trying to get a total we could defend and have wickets in hand, which fortunately we did.

"We were really happy with where we were at the halfway mark, knowing it was a trickier wicket.

"Then we made it difficult for the Sussex batters because we knew the areas to bowl.

"We're bowling brilliantly. I'm so happy with where we are as a seam attack. Everyone is confident and taking wickets and we have strength in depth."