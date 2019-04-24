World Cup: West Indies name Andre Russell in squad

Andre Russell averages 28.51 with the bat and 32.73 with the ball in 52 one-day internationals

West Indies have named all-rounder Andre Russell, who has played only one one-day international since 2015, in their World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old, a Twenty20 specialist in recent years, is included but all-rounder Marlon Samuels misses out.

Opener Chris Gayle, West Indies' second highest ODI run-scorer, also features, having said he will retire from the 50-over format after the World Cup.

The tournament in England and Wales runs from 30 May to 14 July.

Russell, who completed a one-year anti-doping whereabouts ban in January 2018, played an ODI against Bangladesh in July last year but a knee injury has limited his appearances since then - although he is currently starring in the Indian Premier League.

Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel, who played the most recent of his 18 ODIs in 2016, has also been recalled.

All-rounder Fabian Allen was preferred to spinners Devendra Bishoo and Sunil Narine.

Teams can make changes to their squads before 23 May - but can only alter them after that in the event of injuries, with any changes needing to be approved by the International Cricket Council.

West Indies play Ireland and Bangladesh in a triangular one-day series from 5-13 May, before starting their World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on 31 May.

Six players - Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich and Raymon Reifer - are in the tri-series squad but have not made the cut for the World Cup.

West Indies World Cup squad: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.