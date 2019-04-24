Sam Billings: England batsman back for Kent to face Glamorgan

Sam Billings has been on the books with Kent since he was eight

England batsman Sam Billings will play his first match for Kent this season as they face Glamorgan in Cardiff seeking a first limited overs win.

Billings returns from IPL duty to lead the visitors, but England colleague Joe Denly may miss out with back trouble.

Glamorgan will give a debut to all-rounder Jeremy Lawlor, 23, but Craig Meschede is out injured.

Both sides are without a win so far at the bottom of the South Group, while Glamorgan have signed Dan Douthwaite.

Glamorgan (from): Hemphrey, Lloyd, Lawlor, Labuschagne, Root, Cooke (capt,wk), Carlson, Wagg, de Lange, Carey, van der Gugten, Hogan

Kent: TBC