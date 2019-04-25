Dale Steyn ruled out of Indian Premier League season with shoulder injury

Dale Steyn (right) has made 125 one-day international appearances for South Africa

South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League season with a recurrence of a long-standing shoulder injury.

Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, is part of South Africa's 15-man World Cup squad.

Cricket South Africa said the 35-year-old, who has struggled with his right shoulder since 2016, will return home to consult with a specialist.

South Africa begin their World Cup campaign against England on 30 May.

A Cricket South Africa statement said it was their "priority" to ensure Steyn's fitness before the World Cup in England and Wales.

Steyn has taken 196 ODI wickets since making his debut in 2005 and is a key part of the South African pace attack.

The Indian Premier League season runs until 12 May.

He had recent injury lay-offs with hamstring and foot problems before he returned to international cricket in October 2018.

South Africa will depart for the World Cup on 19 May.